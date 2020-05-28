Letter To The Editor: Glen Cove School Board

I am writing to encourage readers to vote in the upcoming Glen Cove School District Board of Education election and to vote yes for the school budget this June. In particular, I am writing to support Monica Alexandris-Miller and Maria Venuto.

I have known both Monica and Maria since my boys, now 3rd and 5th graders, started in the Glen Cove School District, with my first introductions being through the Deasy PTA. Both have always been active parents in their children’s school, always volunteering to help within both schools and the district as a whole.

As it relates to the Board of Education, Monica and Maria are both great candidates and assets to the Board. They are focused on the most important thing our kids while understanding the necessity of balancing the needs of our community and our schools. They have always been transparent, responsible and fair while trying to drive positive changes for Glen Cove. As a parent, they both have my vote and my trust. I know they will always stand up for our district and our children, and will carry out their duties as trustees with the utmost of integrity and dedication.

-Sapna Medrano