Letter to the Editor: Vote For Richard Galati North Shore Schools Trustee

I am reaching out to encourage you to vote for Richard Galati for North Shore Schools Trustee. Rich has been a dedicated, responsible member of this community for 30 years. He was a highly-regarded teacher at North Shore High School for 31 years and retired in 2016. Rich taught both chemistry and physics at all levels (Regents, Honors & AP). He and his wife, Dr. Darlene Galati, raised 4 successful children who all attended North Shore Schools K-12.

Although retired, Rich continues to substitute teach (unpaid, as to not pose any conflict of interest as a trustee). Rich truly has a passion for sharing knowledge that he is willing to volunteer his time to ensure that students do not miss any opportunities for learning. He has been an advocate for the enrichment of children through the programs he instituted at the high school. He is loved by so many students who continue to reach out to him – as they have gone on to attend college, begin careers and have families of their own, he has continued to be their mentor beyond their time at NSHS.

Rich understands that one must be fiscally responsible to be a Trustee and brings his perspective as a teacher and as a tax-payer to his examination of district financials. On top of this, for 27 years, Rich was the Director of Student Extracurricular Activities, which gave him direct experience managing the budget within the constraints of the high school’s financial plan.

As a Trustee over the past 3 years, Rich has served on the Policy Committee, reviewing and improving on the district policy manual in alignment with NYS Department of Education. Rich has also served on the Health & Safety Committee, leveraging his experience in the classroom when giving input on the District Safety plan, including safety drills, increased security at all schools, and keeping kids safe from allergens. Rich also was an integral member of the Legislative Action Committee (LAC). As a member of LAC, Rich met with the NYS Legislators and local leaders to advocate for our district. Rich received an award from the NYS School Boards Association for his pursuit of additional training. He also presided over sessions at the NYS Annual School Board Conference.

Aside from his commitments to our school district, Rich is member of the Kiwanis of Glen Head, where he is on the Scholarship Committee and Student of the Month Committee. He is also a member of the Sons of Italy in Glen Cove.

Rich is a treasured and respected member of this community who has more to give to the students of our school district. Please join me and vote for Richard Galati.

-Grace Rubertone