Lighting Up The Streets Of Downtown Glen Cove

The days are getting shorter, and although there is less daylight in downtown Glen Cove, that doesn’t mean the streets will be darker.

School Street has been lit up with festival lights, thanks to a $5,000 grant through PSEG Long Island’s Main Street Revitalization program secured by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District (BID).

“PSEG Long Island created this new program to help small businesses successfully adapt to changes caused by the pandemic and continue to thrive,” said John Keating, manager of PSEG Long Island economic and community development. “The lighting paid for by our grant will illuminate the newly created outdoor spaces to increase visibility and allow people to dine out at night even as the days get shorter.”

The funding brightened up the throughways and encouraged diners and shoppers to continue to support downtown businesses.

“Downtown Glen Cove has been on the path for much revitalization,” said Patricia Holman, executive director of the Downtown BID. “Since the pandemic, that path has been left with much uncertainty and the BID is here to support all our businesses in every way we are able to.”

Glen Cove’s Department of Public Works (DPW) recently began securing lights across School Street.

Elizabeth Mestress of the DPW said, “This is one of several projects the DPW has helped the BID with. We were fortunate to have Vincent Martinez and Mario Caldrone take over the installation and see the project to fruition.”

Though most BID special events did not take place due to the pandemic, the BID held its 24th year of Downtown Sounds virtually and initiated a Downtown Marketplace, supporting struggling restaurants by allowing additional seating in the streets of downtown. It provided an opportunity for businesses to display their goods.

“I think lights will attract more attention to our downtown area businesses at night and maybe bring with it a little bit more foot traffic in the evenings for a lovely stroll,” said John Zozzaro, owner of the Downtown Café.

“Our downtown is transforming,” said Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, a member of the Glen Cove City Council and a downtown business owner. “The strung lights look terrific and add to the more welcoming environment we are creating. Covid or not, we are open for business.”

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District