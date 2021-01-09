Locust Valley Man Arrested For Public Lewdness

Second Squad detectives report the arrest of a Locust Valley man for two incidents of public lewdness that occurred on Dec. 28, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.

According to detectives, Ronald Zembko, 72, was purposely exposed while touching himself inside his vehicle parked at Center Island Park, 100 Center Island Park, where he was witnessed by two male victims, both 19 years old, on Jan. 2, 2021.

An investigation by detectives led them to the identity and location of Zembko. He was placed under arrest without incident. A subsequent investigation by detectives revealed he was also responsible for a previous incident on Dec. 28, 2020 where he exposed himself to another male victim, 39.

The defendant Zembko is charged with two counts of Public Lewdness. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court on January 22, 2021.

-Submitted by NCPD