Luke A. Greco of Bayville, died on March 31, at age 95. Beloved husband of Anne. Loving father of Luke S. (Jodi), Joanne Flower (Jerry) and Annamarie Mansueto (Carlo). Dear brother of the Late Anthony (Jean) and the late Walter (the late Pauline). Cherished grandfather of Christine, Gina, Danielle, Stefanie, Luke and Michael. Adored great-grandfather of Caroline, Evelyn and Ella. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private Burial Service at Bayville Cemetery.