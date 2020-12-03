LVHS Senior Athletes Commit to Collegiate Teams

Five Locust Valley High School seniors signed letters of intent to become collegiate athletes next fall. Ben Ferrara, Jenna Halpin, David Hill, Logan Liantonio and Dylan Zucker signed their letters during a ceremony recognizing their elite accomplishments.

Ben has earned an athletic scholarship to the Division 1 lacrosse team at Boston University. As a three-year starter, Ben is one of the top faceoff players on Long Island. His hard work and commitment to the game of lacrosse will ensure his success at the collegiate level.

Jenna will join the Johns Hopkins University field hockey team. She has been a model student-athlete, playing field hockey since fourth grade. Jenna is a gifted athlete who also excels in academics, has a tremendous work ethic and passion for her sport.

A defenseman, David will attend Caldwell University, where he earned an athletic scholarship to play on its Division II lacrosse team. David, a three-year starter, is typically put up against the opponent’s best attackman. His competitive spirit and skill combine to make him a force on the field.

Three-year starter Logan is taking his lacrosse skills to Nassau Community College, where his teammates will see a player dedicated to a sport he loves. Logan is typically played against the opponent’s best midfielder to help his team secure a win. There is no doubt that Logan will be successful on his collegiate team.

Dylan will play baseball for Wake Forest University. This superstar was ranked by Perfect Game as one of the top 10 right-handed pitchers in New York State. His success is a culmination of many unseen hours training for success.

The Locust Valley Central School District congratulates these student-athletes on their accomplishments and wishes them well as collegiate athletes. We will all be following these Falcons.