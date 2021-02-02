LVHS Senior Named Coca Cola Scholars Program Semifinalist

Locust Valley High School senior Emma Gallo has been named a semifinalist in the 2021 Coca Cola Scholars Program. With 99,403 applicants from across the nation, Emma is among only 1,609 or 1.6 percent of students selected as semifinalists. She is also one of only 34 high school seniors from Long Island to earn this achievement.

Applicants are chosen based on their leadership skills, academic achievements and community service activities. Emma is a member of the Foreign Language Honor Society for Spanish, the National Art Honor Society and is President of the National Honor Society. She is an AP Scholar with Honor and will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and mastery in math and science.

Emma’s high school counselor Jaimie Dickstein describes her as extremely motivated, excelling not only in academics, but succeeding in being an independent young woman, holding down several jobs after school while maintaining high grades. Emma’s managers at her jobs both trust her leadership skills enough to assign this teenager managerial tasks.

In addition to two part-time jobs, Emma tutors an elementary school student, is a member of the varsity field hockey team and attends monthly meetings of the cancer awareness club at which she often has fundraising ideas. “She has perfected excellent time management skills,” Ms. Dickstein said.

Emma will go on to compete for one of only 150 spots as a Coca Cola Scholar, each eligible to win a $20,000 scholarship.