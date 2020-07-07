Man Falls 25 Ft. Into Foundation Pit-In Stable Condition

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of an Aided case that occurred at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, July 6,in Glen Head.

According to police, Old Brookville Officers responded to an incident where a male employee, 67, fell approximately 25 feet into a large foundation pit at a construction site located at 162 Linden Lane. The Emergency Services Unit rescue team performed the extrication by utilizing a mechanical hauling system with ropes and a stokes basket. The aided was packaged into the stokes basket and hauled up the 25 feet safely in stable condition. The aided suffered injuries to his head and body. He was transported by Nassau County Police Department’s Aviation Unit to a local hospital for medical treatment.