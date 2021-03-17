March Business Of The Month: Madison Stone And Tile Design

With a combined 40-plus years of experience in the tile field, Maria Dattolo and Jessica Merrick operate Madison Stone and Tile Design, Inc., located at 120 Glen Head Rd. in Glen Head. This location was chosen because the building reflects “old-world” architecture.

While the showroom was scheduled to open in February 2020, the pandemic moved their plans up. But that didn’t keep the duo, who met through mutual friends in the industry, down for long. They opted for a soft opening.

“There is a need for a tile store in the area,” Merrick said. “We’re a resource for the community. We offer a variety of design services along with an extensive collection of stone, ceramic, glass, marble, porcelain and metal tile.”

Dattolo, a 35-year resident of Glen Cove, has worked in the commercial/residential tile industry for more than 20 years. She applies her Italian background of “old-world” artistry to all of her designs. Merrick has worked in the tile industry for nearly 15 years and favors a more modern/eclectic design aesthetic—and is up for any design challenge.

Working on commercial projects has helped to put Madison Stone and Tile Design on the cutting edge of design, technique and innovative materials used by the trade.

Madison’s philosophy is to value customer service and the importance of relationship-building.

Within the community, Madison Stone and Tile Design holds membership to North Shore Biz Network as well as the Gold Coast Business Association.

“People like to be ‘in this’ with other businesses,” Merrick added. “If we can help each other succeed, why not?

—Submitted by North Shore Business Network