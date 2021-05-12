May Business Of The Month: Baron Floral Designs

In the North Shore area, Dana Baron is known and admired for her “honor system bouquets.”

To clarify, Baron leaves pre-arranged flower bouquets outside the Sea Cliff studio of Baron Floral Designs. Patrons can help themselves to after-hours flowers, and then pay Baron on the honor system—either by leaving cash in her mail slot or by way of Venmo (her QR code is on display in the studio window).

However, while her kindness and trust of the community set Baron apart, there are many more reasons to shop in her studio, Baron Floral Designs, located on Roslyn Avenue in Sea Cliff.

“I picked Sea Cliff because there wasn’t a florist,” Baron said. “Glen Head has two, Roslyn has two, Locust Valley has two. I wanted a place that could be in a town and in a space that was more like a design studio and a place to meet clients, rather than a 9-to-5 place. Sea Cliff is a little more off the beaten path.”

In addition to having the opportunity to take up as the only florist in Sea Cliff, the village was also reminiscent of Baron’s native Connecticut.

Prior to taking up the craft of floral design, Baron worked in marketing and management for an agency in New York City. It did not take her long to realize that a corporate marketing career wasn’t fulfilling for her.

“I was about to start making really good money, but I hated it,” Baron recalled. “My (future) husband asked me, ‘Why are you doing this? Do what you want to do,’ and I always wanted to do something creative.” Baron decided to take a floral design intensive course at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. She worked for already established florists and event planners before opening her own in-home studio.

For 20 years before moving into the Sea Cliff space, Baron operated her floral design studio from her garage. Before the pandemic, wedding venues indicated to Baron that potential clients are more likely to purchase from a perceivably viable business with a space.

“I always wanted a retail space, and this seemed like the best way to get more party and wedding work,” Baron explained. “Then, the pandemic came, but it didn’t deter me at all.”

Services offered by Baron Floral Design include flowers for weddings and life events, but also include weekly deliveries to businesses and restaurants and private residential clients. Baron fills outdoor planters at homes and businesses, changing them for the spring, fall and holiday seasons.

“There’s a bit of a gap between hiring a landscape architect and hiring your gardener to put something in your planters,” Baron explained. “I’m the one who does that, without the job title of full-on landscape architect but with a great eye for design.”

In all of her work, Baron brings a unique touch to floral arrangements that are intended as gifts—she includes a card listing the Victorian meanings of each flower as an homage to the days in which people could not express themselves with words but rather, with flowers.

When not working, Baron is a devoted mother of her three children: Ethan (20), Leah (18) and Matthew (15). In addition to her membership to North Shore Biz Network, she is involved with Sea Cliff’s Love Your Neighbor Project, sponsors local intramural soccer and softball teams and frequently donates to the North Shore School District.

—Written by Gracie Donaldson for the North Shore Biz Network