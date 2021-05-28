Glenwood Landing American Legion Post 336 will host the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Glen Head on Monday, May 31. The parade will be somewhat shorter starting at the intersection of Willard Place and Glenwood Road. (Directly across from Our Savior Lutheran Church). The parade will proceed across Glen Cove Avenue stopping to place a wreath at the Glen Head Veterans Memorial. The parade will continue across the rail road tracks and down the hill to the American Legion Post and Memorial Park. A brief memorial service will follow the parade. Refreshments will not be served after this year’s ceremonies.