Morgan Park Summer Music Festival Returns

Morgan Park Summer Music Festival (MPSMF) will mark the third event on Aug. 15, with a performance from David Cedeno & His Orchestra, of its return to the park following the cancellation of last year’s season due to COVID restrictions.

The summer of 2021 Morgan Park Summer Music Festival celebrates its 62nd season of free high-quality performances for family audiences in the magical setting of Morgan Memorial Park, overlooking the Long Island Sound. MPSMF is a not-for-profit organization governed by all-volunteer executive and advisory committees that program, administer and raise all funds for the summer concert series through tax-deductible contributions. No taxpayer funding is requested or used.

Morgan Memorial Park is located in Glen Cove on Germaine Street between Landing Road and McLoughlin Street. The public is welcome to attend the concerts and picnic on the lawns. There is no admission fee but donations to MPSMF are accepted. In case of inclement weather on any of these August evenings, check with MPSMF’s hot line, 516-671-0017 or visit MPSMF’s Facebook page.

Upcoming shows:

Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

David Cedeno & His Orchestra: An Evening of Salsa

Time to perfect your salsa because you’ll definitely want to get up and dance to the irresistible David Cedeno & His Orchestra. This big ensemble presents a lively evening of nonstop Latin music featuring salsa, Latin jazz, merengue and mambo, even some songs from the ‘50s, reimagined with a salsa beat and English lyrics. The band is noted for such international hits as Lady in Red, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow and Sealed with a Kiss.

Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Lonesome Traveler:

The Concert

A journey down the river and streams of American Folk.

—Submitted by the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival