Murder Investigation Ongoing

On July 29, 2020 in Fredrick, Maryland the body of a 37 year old female with stab wounds was discovered in a wooded area by the Frederick Police. The Frederick Police began investigating the homicide and were able to identify a suspect in the murder but the suspect had left the Maryland area. The subsequent investigation led investigators to believe the suspect to have moved to the Glen Cove or Hempstead area. The Glen Cove Police, Hempstead Police, State Police, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and FBI Gang Task force all began assisting in the investigation.

In the early hours of April 13, the suspect was located and arrested on Clinton Ave. in Hempstead. The suspect, Santos Margarito Turcios Benitez, (age 45), is currently incarcerated in the Nassau County Jail awaiting extradition back to Frederick MD where he faces First degree Murder charges. During the investigation, the Glen Cove Detectives were able to determine that the suspect is currently employed here in Glen Cove for a flooring company, lived in Glen Cove for some time, and helped locate his current residence in Hempstead.

“I’m happy that we could assist the Frederick PD in locating and arresting this suspect. Detective Brian Glennon and Officer Christopher Paolillo were instrumental in helping to locate and arrest this suspect. This murder investigation is still ongoing, if anyone in this area has information regarding this murder they are urged to contact the Glen Cove Police at 516-676-1002”.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department