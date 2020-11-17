Landing Students Trade In Their Chairs For Yoga Balls

Students are staying active throughout the school day in Ms. McCord’s third grade classroom at Landing Elementary School in the Glen Cove City School District! Ms. McCord switched out her classroom’s desk chairs for exercise balls so that students who are in the same classroom all day can experience movement while sitting while also improving their posture.

This is a form of kinesthetic or tactile learning, a learning style that many students benefit from, which consists of moving around or using their hands to retain information instead of sitting still. Since children do not all learn the same way, this is a great way to discover which learning environment the students do well in while also having fun together as a class.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.