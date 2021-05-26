National EMS Week In Glen Cove

Mayor Tim Tenke recently stopped by Glen Cove EMS to show appreciation to the department for National EMS week.

“We did not get to have an EMS week last year because of the pandemic,” EMS Chief Robert Picoli said. “Now that some of the restrictions have eased up, we are honored to have the mayor, councilmembers and residents show appreciation for our department.”

In reflecting on the past year, EMS Supervisor Christopher DeMetropolis said that there was actually a decrease in calls to EMS in 2020 compared to 2019, but that the “severity of the calls was more critical.”

DeMetropolis started with the department in 2006, as the single provider EMT advanced for the city. He worked 9-to-5 Monday through Friday. In 2010, the EMS department was expanded, where the city employed four additional full-time EMT advanced providers. At that time, the department also added 10 part-time EMT basic employees.

Today, there are 26 part-time employees. The department has repositioned itself to handle more calls throughout the day so that more providers are available to the residents medical needs.

The operation of EMS falls under the Chief Robert Picoli. Picoli works alongside DeMetropolis and a department of about 30 paid employees and roughly 65 volunteers; ranging from: chauffeurs with CPR and first aid certifications, EMTs and paramedics.

“Being able to reflect on ourselves to make sure that we are able to give the best critical care necessary remains our number one priority,” said Picoli.

He added that another thing that COVID has taught EMS, with all the devastation and loss witnessed by EMS members, is to start to take better care of themselves.

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove