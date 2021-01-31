North Shore 2021-22 Initial Budget Presentation

There will be a North Shore Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7:45 p.m. Please check the school website at www.northshoreschools.org prior to confirm the location of this meeting. This year, the BOE meetings have taken place in the North Shore High School Theatre. However, it may need to be teleconferenced due to the pandemic. Please visit the BOE livestream section at the top of the school homepage for more information about this meeting. The location as well as livestream login information will be available.

At this important meeting, Superintendent Dr. Peter Giarrizzo will present the 2021-22 Preliminary Budget Proposal and Comprehensive Overview to Support Teaching Learning. The agenda will include the following:

Enrollment (C1-C2)

General Support (D1-3)

Please note that due to social distancing guidelines, public participation will be limited to 38 persons (if this meeting will be held in the theatre at North Shore High School). Therefore, only the first 38 residents arriving will be permitted to attend the meeting. The public must fill out attestation certificates, wear masks, be socially distanced, and have temperature screening before admittance.

Over the next couple of months, Trustees will be diligently reviewing the school budget. They will navigate through the comprehensive budget process, looking over each section by line. Our Trustees remain committed to providing a quality education for students of the North Shore community. Upcoming school board meetings regarding the budget will take place on 2/25 (Budget Review), 3/11 (Budget Review), and 3/25 (Budget Adoption). All meetings will be videotaped and simultaneously livestreamed.

The Budget Vote/Election of Trustees will take place on Tuesday, May 18, when our residents will have the opportunity to participate in the North Shore High School Gymnasium, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (unless otherwise noted).

The Board encourages public comment either in person or in advance, via email to the full Board at nsboe@northshoreschools.org by Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. It is requested that you use 150 words or less as a guideline for your comment and include your name and Town of residence in your correspondence. It may not be possible to read each e-mail at the meeting due to the volume of submissions and/or time constraints, but the board will endeavor to acknowledge those concerns raised.

We encourage you to stay informed about the school budget for our students, schools, and our community. If you are a resident and would like to receive emails from the North Shore Schools, please subscribe at the top of the school district website at www.northshoreschools.org.