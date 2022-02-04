North Shore Biz Network Hosts First Meeting Of 2022

North Shore Biz Network (NSBN) held its first networking meeting of 2022 via Zoom on Jan. 11.

While the Omicron variant remains a concern, NSBN events will continue to be held via Zoom. Virtually, both members of NSBN as well as newcomers gathered early in the morning to promote their businesses and make connections in the community.

Bruna Tembelis, owner of Ella’s Boutique & AquaBrasil, is NSBN’s January Business Person of the Month and Spotlight Member. As a Spotlight Member, Tembelis had the opportunity to speak about her business at the meeting for an extended period of time.

As part of a new initiative by NSBN, all meeting attendees were entered into a raffle in which the winner would walk away with a $25.00 gift certificate to Glen Cove Salt Cave (a NSBN member). Member and attendee Marc Samuels won the raffle.

NSBN Breakfast Club Networking Meetings are held monthly on selected Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. and will remain on Zoom until further notice. Meetings are announced via social media and email.