North Shore Biz Network Names Glenwood Landing Medicare Advisor Business Of The Month

Born and raised in New York City and having lived in the Boroughs of Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan, Marc Samuels owns a successful NYC business. PhotoTrek Tours, established in 2003, mixes photography with a private, guided tour of the City, in which participants can have special moments captured at New York City landmarks.

However, the Coronavirus pandemic changed the plans of anyone looking to visit Manhattan as a tourist, and PhotoTrek Tours was shut down indefinitely. Samuels, who moved to the North Shore in 2015 and commuted to NYC, was forced to pivot to a different line of work, and found his calling in the Medicare business. Thus began Samuels Agency Independent Medicare Advisors.

“I wanted to help people,” Samuels said. “You’re guiding them. Some people think that they can do it on their own. Every year, the doctors change networks. Why not have someone who can guide you and give you info about medical plans, especially if it doesn’t cost you?”

In order to establish himself as an independent Medicare agent, he is currently licensed to sell products for five to six different insurance companies. Each company requires passing its own individual examination.

“Basically, the past few years, I’ve done quite a bit of testing,” Samuels explained. “There’s a lot involved.”

When pairing clients with the correct policies, Samuels puts each client into a system and looks for a plan that meets each client’s given needs. As Medicare is the bulk of his product, Samuels prides himself on his knowledge of the needs of senior citizens.

Samuels lives in Glenwood Landing with his wife of 15 years, Joanna, his 14-year-old daughter Maya and his 10-year-old son Emil.

In looking to the future, Samuels hopes to grow a larger client base that he can help support and guide through the Medicare process. He hopes that his guidance will continue to relieve some of their stress of dealing with high medical bills and drug costs. He hopes that the upcoming Open Enrollment period, which begins on October 15, will promote that process and growth.

“I have the knowledge to assist them to do that,” he said. “I just want to help more and more people.”

To learn more, you can visit www.medicareinform.com

—Submitted by NS Biz Network