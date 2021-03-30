North Shore Celebrates World Language Week Districtwide

In celebration of World Language Week, our students engaged in a plethora of exciting activities. The theme of the 2021 World Language Week was “Opening your mind to world languages” and many of these activities were designed to meet that theme.

During the morning announcements, each school in our District participated in a unique performance, including reciting the pledge of allegiance in a world language, performing the John Lennon song “Imagine” in American Sign Language over the TV screens, as well as holding a riddle competition related to world language and culture. There were numerous interactive displays and decorations around our buildings, such as a projection of a world map where students mark the countries they have been to and interactive reflection posters and displays at each school.

Our celebrations also reached out to the surrounding community to share the joy of world languages including: the Sea Cliff School language instructors reached out to the Sea Cliff Community Library to coordinate a special world-language themed book-borrowing project.

Nine years ago, our District pioneered in cultivating world language and cross-cultural proficiency in our children and for future generations instituting an innovative K-12 World Language Program that equips our students with those world language and cross-cultural skills necessary to become global citizens.

–This article was submitted by the World Languages Department