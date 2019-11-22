North Shore Masquers’ Present ‘The Government Inspector’

When the locals from a small Russian township learn that an undercover government inspector is coming for a surprise visit, an unfortunate case of mistaken identity sends the whole village spiraling into a world of panic and greed. Witty, smart and wildly satirical, this timely and spirited adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s classic play exposes the corruption of a provincial town with biting hilarity.

Attend the presentation of The Government Inspector at North shore High School theatre on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 7:30 pm. and Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Parental discretion is advised.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northshoreartsangels.org.