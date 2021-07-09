North Shore School District Participates In A Ground Breaking Ceremony

With shovels in hand, members of the North Shore Board of Education, administration, and the sixth grade class of 2021 attended a groundbreaking ceremony at North Shore Middle School on Friday, June 18, 2021. Superintendent Dr. Peter Giarrizzo said, “I want to sincerely thank the North Shore community for coming together to pass the proposed Bond Referendum in 2019. Our schools are the cornerstone of our community and we are dedicated to not only preserving them but making them even stronger for the children we all share. Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of Phase I of the North Shore Middle School projects. We are all excited to begin and watch the transformation take place that will benefit our students today and in the future.”

In attendance were also key players from Memasi Design (Architects & Engineers), Savin Engineers PC (Construction Managers), and Construction Program Solutions (Project Estimation and Coordination) who have been working together with the district to successfully design, plan, and begin construction on the various projects at North Shore Middle School.

The groundbreaking kicked-off Phase I of the Capital projects that were approved by the North Shore community as part of the bond in 2019 (more information about the Bond can be found on the school website at http://www.northshoreschools.org/boe/bond.html). Phase I will begin on Monday, June 28, and will be completed in time for the start of the new school year in September 2021. The major projects that are slated for this summer at North Shore Middle School include the following:

Renovation to Both Boys & Girls Locker Rooms

Renovation to the Music Wing

Conversion of the Existing Stage into a Music Ensemble Room

Restoration of the Faulty Bathrooms (2)

Renovation to the Science Room

Renovation to the MS Library that includes Air Conditioning

Upgrades to the Public Address System

Upgrades to the Clock System

Upgrades to the Security Infrastructure

Next summer 2022, Phase II of the Capital projects at the Middle School will begin and be completed by September 2022. The construction projects during Phase II the include following:

Relocation and Renovation of the FACS room

Creation of a Guidance Suite in the Current Location of the Main Office

Relocation of the Main Office into the New Additions

Construction of a New Common Gathering Space

Construction of Many New Classrooms

Renovation to Bathrooms throughout the Building

t the groundbreaking ceremony, Board President Mr. David Ludmar asked the North Shore Middle School students in attendance which one of the three elementary schools they attended. He followed up by asking if they were enrolled as students before any of our North Shore buildings were constructed. This emphasized the fact that our schools were conceived, funded, and built way before any of our students, faculty or staff today were here to use them. He stated, “We construct these school buildings not just for today’s students, but for generations of North Shore children to come.”

To conclude, North Shore Middle School Principal Rob Dennis said, “It is exciting to think that our school will look completely different in a few short months. Our school has always been an exemplary middle school, and this architectural work will capture the essence of our building and highlight the innovation and collaboration of our student body and staff.”