North Shore Schools Discussions with Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Dolan

Please mark your calendars! Please meet and greet Interim Superintendent of the North Shore Schools, Dr. Tom Dolan. Join him and Trustees for three important community forums. These three discussions (D3) will cover an array of important school topics regarding the North Shore School District.

The dates of the North Shore Community Forums include the following:

Monday morning, September 13, 2021 at 9:30 am in the Central Office at 112 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff

Tuesday evening, October 5, 2021 at 7 pm in the North Shore High School Library at 450 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head

Thursday evening, January 27, 2022 (Budget Bootcamp) at 7 pm in the North Shore High School Library at 450 Glen Cove, Glen Head

We hope that you will be able to join Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Dolan and members of the North Shore Board of Education for these three important community forums. Please save the dates and join us