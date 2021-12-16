North Shore Vikings Become LI Champions

The North Shore Vikings held their 7-0 lead in a historic Long Island Class IV championship game to defeat the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats to become Long Island Champions. At Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium, there was an early touchdown in the first quarter by Daniel Quigley, along with an incredible defensive game allowed the Vikings to remain victorious.

Congratulations to the Vikings Football Team, coaches, cheerleaders, Pulse,high school Pep Band, Don Lang, Marge Anderson, the athletics department and everyone who came to support.

The varsity team includes Nicholas Livoti, Peter Liotta, Dylan Kunkel, Ryan Freund, Garret Gates, Richard Cook, Michael Fleming, Peter Laino, William Feldmann, David Berlin, Ryan Camardella, Dylan Roth, Ryan Mannix, Mark Russo, Nicholas La Rosa, Edward Mullen, Eric Mullen, Justin Rosen, Anthony Santoro, Michael Granelli, Nicholas Caprarella, Joseph Zuccarello, Luke Potapov, Andrew Noak, Jack Molesky, Michael McMahon, Patrick Godfrey, Danny Sotiryadis, Leo Ponce, Matthew Laudisio, Athanasios Alafogiannis, Reece Ramos. Andrew Fabiilli, Matthew Topol, Maxim Mokhoff, Issac Bratter and Kelly Larkin. Congratulations also to Head Coach, Daniel Agovino, and Assistant Coaches, Craig DeNicola, Bill Madigan, PJ Como and Scott Lineman.

“I am very proud,” Coach Agovino said. “These kids played like champions. It was a team effort. The support of the community gave us the confidence we needed to win the championship.”