Northwell Health Opens Glen Cove Hospital Caregiver Center To Provide Support

To mark the opening of its fully-equipped, modern Caregiver Center, Glen Cove Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with hospital and Northwell leaders, government and community officials and a Long Island patient and her parents who shared their experiences as caregivers.

The Caregiver Center was built as part of a total $750,000, 2,600-square-foot project, which also includes a renovated lobby, reception area, gift shop and cafe. Thanks to Glen Cove Hospital’s efforts, the volunteer Community Partnership Board funded the new Caregiver Center. The initiative was led by the late Barbara Hoover and the co-chairs of the group, Bea Banker and Adrienne Jones. In addition, the hospital’s Auxiliary and Northwell Health supported the project to redesign the gift shop and cafe while the hospital also modernized and revamped its public spaces on the first floor used by visitors, patients and staff.

Glen Cove Hospital’s new Caregiver Center is designed to help people going through many types of challenges. It provides a broad range of resources, emotional and psychosocial support, and respite for caregivers who have loved ones at the hospital or living in the community or part of the Glen Cove Senior Center, for example. The center is staffed by social workers, who train volunteer caregiver coaches on the hospital units to help identify caregivers in need of extra support.

“Today’s opening of this state-of-the-art Caregiver Center continues Glen Cove Hospital’s 100-year reputation of unrivaled dedication, skilled care, and service,” said Congressman Tom Suozzi for New York’s 3rd district, who participated in the event.

Caregiving for a family member or friend can be an act of love, an expression of commitment or the embodiment of a sense of duty—or all the above. But for each of the approximately 44 million Americans who serve as a caregiver for a loved one, it’s also an emotionally and physically demanding role, one that can take a heavy toll. Research shows that one in 10 caregivers experience a health decline while providing hands-on, compassionate support for another.

Speaking at the event were the Koltun family of Plainview—Audrey and Scott, and their 21-year-old daughter, Rebecca. Ms. Koltun, a rehabilitation patient who suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury in March, which left her paralyzed below the neck, transferred to Glen Cove’s rehab facility on Aug. 17, Koltun said, “I feel comfortable knowing my parents were taking some time to relax and unwind at the Caregiver Center while I’m visiting with friends or in therapy,” Rebecca said.

“We are looking forward to seeing this center be a destination that can help provide resources and be a respite and a place for the community,” said Kerri Scanlon, RN, executive director of Glen Cove Hospital.”

Trained volunteer coaches and social workers meet with caregivers one-on-one to assess their concerns and needs and guide them toward the resources in the community that might make a difference. For instance, if a loved one is ready for discharge to a rehabilitation facility, a social worker can help the caregiver navigate their choices and find one that accepts their insurance, check ratings from appropriate organizations and is close enough to home to make visits easy.

Main features of the Caregiver Center include: two reclining sleeper chairs in private areas where caregivers can relax; a resource center with computers, desks, phones and Wi-Fi; two conference rooms for private consultations with care teams; caregiver support groups; lounge areas with aromatherapy and music, spiritual support with onsite chaplains; and a kitchenette stocked with healthy snacks and beverages. The center has 24/7 access and is also available to staff members who are caregivers outside the workplace.

Christine Rice, executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center, thinks the Caregiver Center will be a game-changer for many seniors and their family members. “There are so many levels of emotional support that may be helpful for a caregiver, whether they’re dealing with difficult family dynamics or physical, mental, psychological and spiritual needs,” she said. “It’s so important to have positive support and someone to speak with. Having the caregiver center as a resource is a very welcome addition.”

To learn more about the Glen Cove Caregiver Center, call 516-674-1683 or email gchcc@northwell.edu.

