Northwell Reopens Full-Service Dental Medicine Practice In Glen Cove

Northwell Health recently announced the reopening of its comprehensive dental medicine practice in Glen Cove, which is equipped with the most advanced technologies to protect against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as well as other safety measures for staff and patients.

Before the pandemic, approximately 20 percent of the population had a general fear of going to the dentist, according to the American Dental Association. Coupled with patients’ heightened anxiety of the virus, many people have delayed dental treatment as well as other preventive health care services in 2020.

“Dentistry is seen to be high risk because the mouth is one of the primary sources of the virus,” said David Hirsch, MD, DDS, FACS, senior vice president and chair of dental medicine at Northwell Health. “Northwell has revamped the Glen Cove practice, adding state-of-the art equipment and 100 percent compliance with infection control measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission and allay patients’ fears.”

As with other preventive health care, Dr. Hirsch noted, “It’s important to see a dentist for routine or complex care because dentists are highly trained to perform oral, head and neck examinations that spot underlying secondary health conditions at its earliest stages such as oral cancer or infections in teeth.”

Northwell has invested $25,000 for new equipment to ensure safe and low-risk dental treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Located at 10 Medical Plaza, the dental practice is part of Northwell’s Physicians Partners large health care network and includes the following providers: Leonard Patella, DDS; Joshua Segal, MD, DDS; William Stewart, DDS; Jacqueline Sobota, DMD, Ph.D; Theresa Fan, DDS; and Stephen Roth, DDS.

Each dental operatory is an isolated, enclosed room using hospital-level negative pressure systems to keep airborne illness from traveling outside the room. The practice is equipped with HEPA, or medical-grade air filters and additional extra-oral suction devices to capture aerosols from a patient’s mouth during dental procedures.

The dental practice staff adheres to strict guidelines by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 precautions, including maximum personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields, N-95 masks, surgical masks, protective gowns, caps and foot protectors. “In addition, all dentists and dental assistants have received the COVID-19 vaccine, a vital step in preventing transmission and illness,” Dr. Hirsch said.

Clinical services include routine dental cleanings, consultations, fillings, root canals, crowns and bridges, dental implants, fixed dentures, extractions and other oral surgery, oral pathology, biopsy, sedation and sleep apnea treatment.

The dental medicine practice offers the latest technology for permanent, full arch tooth replacement that has many benefits compared to traditional removable dentures. A full set of upper or lower teeth is made and attached to four dental implants placed in the upper or lower jaw. The resulting look, feel and function are comparable to natural teeth. The whole procedure, including tooth extractions if needed, can be done in one day so the patient leaves with a new, permanent smile.

“Dental implants don’t crack or break and patients can’t lose them like dentures,” Dr. Hirsch, said. “Implants fit extremely well, patients can eat a wide variety of foods and generally offer people a better quality of life.”

In addition to Northwell’s Dental Medicine at Glen Cove, the system’s Physician Partners has four other locations: Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Manhattan Maxillofacial Surgery.

For more information about Northwell Health Physician Partners Dental Medicine at Glen Cove, call 516-674-7646.

