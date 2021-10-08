Nursing Pods In Glen Cove Elementary Schools Up and Running

Nurse pods at three Glen Cove elementary schools are up and running and are doing exactly what they were intended to do: protecting students and teachers and helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The newly constructed structures were created with funding secured by Assemblyman Charles Lavine at the height of the COVID outbreak. Inside each pod are isolation spaces so that the nurses can monitor people with possible COVID symptoms. To pay for the pods,

Lavine awarded a State and Municipal Facilities (SAM) grant in the amount of $250,000 to the Glen Cove School District.

On Sept. 20, Lavine got a first-hand look at the pod at the Landing Elementary School in Glen Cove. Also on-hand was Glen Cove School District Superintendent Dr. Maria Rianna, Landing Elementary School Principal Alexa Doeschner, and several students.

“We must remain vigilant with the recent surge in COVID cases due to the Delta variant.” Lavine said. “That means following federal and state guidelines with regards to mask use, maintaining social distancing protocols and taking advantage of the free and readily available vaccine as it’s the best way to fight this virus.”

—Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Charles Lavine