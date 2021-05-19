Obituaries Week Of 5.19

GLEN COVE:

Fiorinda Famiglietti of Glen Cove, died on April 29, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano. Loving mother of Angelina (Gerardo), Frank (Nancy) and the late Lorenzo. Dear sister of Raffaella, the late Giacchino and the late Angelo. Adored grandmother of Michele, Enza, Leonilda, Fiorinda, Maria Fiorella and Gaetano. Cherished great-grandmother of eight and proud great-great-grandmother of three. Famiglietti was a dedicated Rosarian Member and volunteered at St. Rocco’s Feast for many years. Visitation was held at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Rocco R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.

Steven Ferngren Sr., age 79 died of complications due to COVID-19 on April 17. Steven served in the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Before heading off to war, he married his sweetheart Joan Miller, and they settled in her hometown of Glen Cove. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in July 2020. Survived by his wife Joan, daughter Cynthia and son Stephen Jr. In lieu of services, the family is asking donations be made in his honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

Peter J. Trubish Jr. of Glen Cove died on May 4. Army veteran, retired Glen Cove Police Officer and 56 year member Hook & Ladder Company, City of Glen Cove. Devoted husband of the late Denise A. Dear father of Peter III (Missi) and Scott. Loving grandfather of Madison and Tyler. Brother of Bette (Bob) Brandt. Mass was held at the Church of St. Patrick. Military honors at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.