Obituaries: Week of April 14

GLEN COVE

Judith B. Budner of Lattingtown and Glen Cove died on March 29. Affectionately known as “Judi,” she lost her second battle with cancer after a courageous struggle. She is survived by her husband David of 54 years, daughters Caroline of New York City, Lindsay of Dunsmuir, California and brother Barry of New York City. Judi was the owner of Images and Details in Locust Valley which she established 30 years ago this May. Her shop on Forest Avenue was widely recognized as the “go-to” place for custom framing and prints, and over the years, she expanded into home decor & gifts. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Judi’s name can do so at the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

William A. Conologue, (Marine Corps Veteran) of Glen Cove on April 1. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Devoted Father of Eileen Small, Carol Marshall, Bill (Kris) and the late Edward J. Cherished Grandfather of Kelly. Dear brother of Margaret, the late Joseph, Elise and Mary Elizabeth. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Mass at the Church of St. Hyacinth. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.

John A. Gonzales, of Glen Cove, died on April 3, at age 43. Beloved son of Raquel and Alejandro. Dear brother of Alex (Ingrid) and the late Carlos. Also survived by many and extended relatives. Visitation was held at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church. Interment to follow at East Hillside Cemetery.

GLEN HEAD

Eileen Marks of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on April 2, at the age of 78. Loving wife of the late Stephen. Beloved mother of David and the late Daniel. Private services will be take place at Whitting Funeral Home.

Stanley Walter Zabielski “Buddy” of Glen Head, passed away on March 24 entering his 84th year. Teacher in Glen Cove for many years, teaching until his last day. Beloved father of James, Laurie (Larry) Tyree and Gail (Pete) Sussi. Grandfather of Ava Elizabeth. Survived by dear brother Raymond “Sonny.” Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral mass was celebrated at St Hyacinth Church. Because of Stan’s life long devotion to St. Hyacinth, all donations in his name would be greatly appreciated by his family. Mailing Address: 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545.

LOCUST VALLEY

Norton Paley of Falls Church, VA, who lived in Locust Valley from 1969 to 2011, passed away April 2. For 61 years, loving husband of Annette Paley. Beloved father of Julia Paley and Susan Paley (Dean Pinkert). Adored grandfather of Zeke Farkas, Natalia Paley Whitman, Isaiah Paley Whitman, and Rose Pinkert. Norton worked in publishing in Manhattan, served as business consultant and lecturer for global companies and authored 19 business books. Norton loved big band music and himself played trumpet. Funeral occurred graveside on April 5, 2021. Those wishing to donate, may contribute in Norton’s memory to a cause important to them.