Obituaries: Week of April 21

Bruce E. Balding of Glen Cove, died on April 5. Bruce is survived by his only child Elizabeth “Betsey” (William “Bill”Ruprecht), three grandchildren Mollie Ruprecht Acquavella, Charlie M. Ruprecht and twin brother Barney Ruprecht. Also his three great grandchildren, Florence and Evelyn Acquavella and William Ruprecht. (And his brother, in Pawleys Island South Carolina). He was so happy, when he was with his lifelong Long Island friends and seeing his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf with friends at Piping Rock Club, where he was a life long member. Also a member of the Links Club in NYC and the Harvard Club in NYC and Boston. His three grandchildren and great grandchildren loved him very much and Betsey was with him the day he died. She will miss him greatly. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Donations can be made to St. Marks School, Southborough Mass and Greenville Boys and Girls Club, Locust Valley.

Helen T. Dougherty, lifelong resident of Glen Cove, died on April 10, at age 103. Beloved aunt of Alfred E. Meyer Jr. (Marcelle). Cherished great-aunt of William (Leslie). Loving cousin of Margaret “Peggy” Dougherty and cousins Matthew, Stephen, Rob and Nancy. Helen was an avid Mets fan, enjoyed going to the theater and loved traveling with her sister Cecilia. Helen was a completely selfless and generous soul who will be deeply missed. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Patrick RC Church, Glen Cove.