Obituaries: Week of April 28

William (“Bill”) P. Dilgard, Jr., of Glen Cove, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 10, following a difficult battle with cancer. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of more than fifty years, Rosemary. He was a devoted father to William (“Billy”) III (Carla), Carolyne (Seymour) and Victoria (Joseph), a doting grandfather of six (Philip, Charlotte, Isabella, Lucretia, Henry and Emily) and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on May 1, at St. John’s of Lattingtown, time TBA. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the William P. Dilgard, Jr. Scholarship fund, www.stjohns.edu/give (select “other” under designation and type in the William P. Dilgard, Jr. Scholarship) or mail to: St. John’s University, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY 11439 (Attn: Mark Andrews).

Christopher Neefus passed away peacefully on April 9, surrounded by close family. A lifetime Long Islander, he was born to committed parents Vincent and Margaret, both deceased, who instilled in him his Catholic faith, commitment to family and an honest days’ work. Christopher graduated from Holy Trinity High School and earned a football scholarship to Hofstra University where he received his Bachelors’ degree. He celebrated retirement from executive leadership with a long-earned trip to Italy where he fulfilled his wish of being blessed by Pope Francis. He is survived by loving wife Teresa (64); sons Christopher (34) and Matthew (31); siblings Vincent (67) and Elizabeth (63); and nieces Maureen (46), Jenna (32) and Alexandra (30). Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass at St. Gertrude’s Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift on Christopher’s behalf to Catholic Charities USA or St. Gertrude’s Roman Catholic Church in Bayville.

Kenneth E. Keogler, age 70, of Glen Cove passed away at home on April 12 after a hard-fought battle against bladder cancer. Beloved husband to Sandra for 45 years. Devoted father to Russell (Christine), Emily (Brendan), and Jeffrey (Shannon). Treasured grandfather to Knox and Abigail. Loving brother to Patricia (Brian), Gwenneth (late John) and Albert (Adrienne). Kenneth was also the cherished uncle and great uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Ken will forever be remembered for his kind heart, giving nature, and endless love for his family. He will also be remembered for his lifelong, yet foolish, dedication to the Islanders, Mets and Jets teams. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Northwell Hospice Care Center.

George J. Kaffl, of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on April 13. Beloved husband of Dorothy-Ann “Dorf.” Loving father of Kevin, Robert (Shannon) and Scott (Jessica). Cherished grandfather of Caitrin, Peyton, Aidan, Callan, Jack, Tyler and Madison. Dear brother of Anne Marie Kujawski (John). Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.

Gloria J. Pace of Locust Valley died on April 10. Beloved wife of Gary. Loving mother of Brian. Visitation was held at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen St., Glen Cove. Mass held at the Church of St. Patrick. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.