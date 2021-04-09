Obituaries: Week of April 7

GLEN COVE

Thomas V. MacDonald, 69 died on Dec. 28, 2020, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly Glen Cove. Retired Nassau County PD. Beloved Husband of Diane MacDonald, nee McGinley. Loving Stepfather of Dawn Bush (Edwin) and Billy Bush (Christy). Devoted Brother of Rosemary, Robert, Patricia, Richard, Elizabeth, Maureen and predeceased by Kathleen. A celebration of life will be held at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home, 26 Franklin Ave., Glen Cove, on Saturday, April 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tom’s favorite Trust, the DABSN Trust, c/o Diane MacDonald, 2301 SW LeJune St, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Ruth DiStefano, 87, of Glen Cove and Sea Cliff and Boynton Beach, FL., passed away at home surrounded by her family. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, John, her children Barbara DiSimone, Gail Fidel and Peter Boehm, John’s children, Patti DeStefano, Kevin DiStefano and Barbara Schwab, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial mass was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Sea Cliff on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Sea Cliff Fire Department, Sea Cliff, NY 11579.

Kathleen (Kate) Marshall, of Glen Cove died on March 9. Beloved wife of Thomas. Devoted mother of Thomas, Morgan and the late Maxwell. Loving daughter of Janice and the late Thomas C. White. Dear sister of Timothy, John, the late Thomas, James and Joseph. Mclaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Mass was held at the Church of St. Patrick. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Huntington Disease Foundation (www.huntingtondiseasefoundation.org).

Maureen R. Rooney, of Glen Cove passed away March 5, at the age of 65. Beloved sister of Kevin, Joseph (Kathleen), Brendan (Guadalupe), Timothy (Julie), Theresa, Peter F. Jr, (Christine) and Eileen McCarthy (Patrick). Maureen was also the cherished Aunt and Grand Aunt to many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Private funeral services were held at Whitting Funeral Home. She will be buried next to her parents, Peter and Gertrude, who predeceased her, at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington.

Michelina Stanco, of Glen Cove died on March 4. Beloved wife of Angelo. Devoted mother of Mike (Palmira) and Rocco (Regina). Loving grandmother of Maria (Luigi), Daniela and Michael (Francesca). Dear great-grandmother of Sofia. Arrangements by McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.

Margaret A. Zaller, of Glen Cove, died on March 12, at age 94. Beloved wife of the Late Charles. Dear sister of the late Rose Paparillo, Ursula LePesquer and Raphael Paparillo. Adored aunt of Paul and Eugene LePesquer. Margaret was a member of the Glen Cove Sons of Italy and a member of the Glen Cove Senior Citizen Center. She was a former teacher in the West Hempstead School System. Arrangements entrusted to the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment was private.

GLENWOOD LANDING

James J. Lynch, of Glenwood Landing passed away on Feb. 27, at the age of 79. Loving father of Colleen (Sean), Tim (Jill), Kyle (Randi) and the late Ryan (Jennifer). Beloved grandfather of Riley, Julia Rose, Bernard James, Olivia, Letti, Alexander and Cailyn. Cherished uncle of Charles “Chip” Mackey and the late Thomas X. Mackey, and great uncle of Rita Maria, Sean, Tara Lynn, Liam and Sheila. Dearest brother of the late Thomas X. Lynch and Miriam Lynch Mackey, and cousin of Peggy, Mark, Maria and Christopher. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glenwood Landing Fire Department.

LOCUST VALLEY

Sarah Sturges Bancroft of Locust Valley died on March 22 at age 83. Devoted wife of the late William Woodward Bancroft and loving mother, step-mother and grandmother. An avid bridge player, loved movies, a good book and gardening. A proud supporter of the ASPCA. Survived by her brother, Ralph Sturges; her children, Fred and Libby; her step-sons, Billy and Monty; and her seven grandchildren, Charlotte, Lilian, Freddy, Will, Serena, Julie and Finn. A memorial service will be held later this year. Donations may be made in Sarah’s memory to North Shore Animal League or ASPCA.

SEA CLIFF

Piergiorgio (Peter) Martini, formally of Manhasset and Sea Cliff, passed away on Feb. 13 at age 84. Married to Clara Yuranich, Piero shared his passion for sailing and the sea with her for more than 30 years. Born in Italy, he lived throughout South America before landing in New York where he met Clara and they bonded over growing up in the same Italian town. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, love of adventure and questionable advice. He is father to Marinna (Al) and Kim Martini (Beth), step-father to Roberta (Brendan) and Peter (Eva) Yuranich and Pepo to eight grandchildren.