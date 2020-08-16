Obituaries Week of Aug. 12

GLEN COVE

William V. Carney of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on June 28, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Joan (Tierney) for 58 years, loving father of William P., MD (Rita, MD), May Beth Pilc (Roger), Donald PhD and Tara Garret (Bo), cherished grandfather of William and John Carney, Matthew and James Pilc, Shannon, Caroline and Sean Garrett. Dear brother of Eleanor McLean (the late Robert), caring brother-in-law of George Tierney, PhD (Kathy). Proud uncle of Raymond and Keith Tierney, and Eleanor, Mary Ellen and Robert McLean. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Born in Brooklyn, to Rose and William Carney, Bill enjoyed a full and accomplished life. He was an athlete who loved playing tennis and golf with family and friends at Nassau Country Club (NCC). In more recent years one of his favorite pastimes was having lunch with “ROMEOS”, Retired Old Men Eating Out, at NCC. Arrangements entrusted to Oyster Bay Funeral Home. A funeralmass was the Church of St. Dominic, in Oyster Bay, and burial at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Rocco Noviello formerly of Glen Cove, on July 26, at age 89. Beloved husband of the Late Nina. Loving father of Louisa (Carl Lesko) and Joseph Gary Noviello (Lisa). Dear brother of Maria Cipriano and the Late Giuseppina Grella. Cherished grandfather of Candice and Ginger. Adored great-grandfather of Chelsie and Tiffany. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Noviello was a landscaper for many years. He loved to garden and woodworking. Noviello was an avid hunter. Reposed at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass at St. Rocco RC Church. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery

Roslyn R. Lutt, of Glen Cove, on July 22, at age 84. Very active in Congregation Tiferth Israel for many years. Beloved wife of the late Irwin. Loving mother of Steven (Karen), Donald (Kurt), Dina (Geoffrey) and Howard (Lydia). Cherished grandmother of six. Arrangements were made by Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment service at New Montefiore Cemetery.

LOCUST VALLEY

Philip Anthony Bellomo passed away on July 9 at age 79, of Locust Valley, formerly of Plainview. Beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father to Douglas (Debra), Dawn Schieferstein (Paul), Dina (Josue). Cherished grandfather of Brittney, Nicholas, Kurt, Eric, Ava, Malena, and great grandfather to Lily Ann.

Bellomo was born in Jackson Heights, on May 18, 1941. His love of adventure included drag racing in his 1933 Willys, and flying planes. He was an avid pool player, participating in tournaments around Long Island. He spent many years enjoying his summer home in Southold where his love of restoring old homes began. He loved to volunteer and was instrumental in the restoration of historic Brecknock Hall in East Marion. As a provider for his family, he always worked hard and gave his time generously to help anyone who asked. He will be remembered as kind, generous, bold and authentic. Sadly, he will be missed but his noble spirit will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

SEA CLIFF

David F. Olsen, 88, died on July 20, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg, VA. Left behind are his wife of 64 years Bettie T. Olsen and three sons Craig Olsen (Beverly); Scott Olsen; Drew Olsen (Kimberly); four grandchildren and one great grandson. David was a native of Glen Head. He was a teacher in the North Shore school district, retiring in 1987 as the principal of Sea Cliff Elementary after 30 years. After retiring in 1987, he and Bettie moved to Virginia, where he enjoyed living in Colonial Williamsburg. His remains will be buried at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg.