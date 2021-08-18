Obituaries: Week of Aug. 18

GLEN COVE

Nancy Sager Halpert died peacefully and in the comfort of her family on Aug. 4. Nancy was well-loved by friends, family and so many others whose lives she touched throughout the course of her nearly 98 years of life. Nancy’s complete obituary can be found at https://bit.ly/3AlnapZ.

LOCUST VALLEY

Elizabeth A. McMahon, of Locust Valley, formerly of Bayville, died on Aug. 10, at age 56. Beloved wife of Drew. Loving mother of Michael and Alexandra. Devoted daughter of Paula Martocci and the late Frank. Dear sister of Frank Martocci (Pamela). Cherished aunt of Caroline and Stephen Martocci. Adored daughter-in-law of the late William and Mary McMahon. Caring sister-in-law of Kathleen. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting was held at Oyster Bay Funeral Home. Funeral mass was held at St. Dominic RC Chapel. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Long Island Chapter.

SEA CLIFF

Joseph Rondeau, age 74, of Sea Cliff, died on Aug. 6. Beloved husband of Madaline. Loving father of Kathrine, Christine (Ken) and Laura. Fun loving grandfather to Madaline, KJ and Maeve. Survived by sister, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral service was held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Sea Cliff. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to support Hospice Care Network or St. Luke’s parish in Sea Cliff.