Obituaries: Week of Aug. 25

GLEN COVE

Antonio Longobucco, of Glen Cove, died on Aug. 13. Beloved husband of Elena (nee Aureliano). Devoted father of Francesco (Megan), Giovanni (Adreana) and Lisa (Stuart) Levine. Loving grandfather of Jack, Gianna, Natalie, Isabella, Sara, Antonio and Samantha. Funeral mass was held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rocco’s Church.

James P. Mammone, of Glen Cove, died on Aug. 13. James was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. James is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine, and his children, Michael aged 13 and Sophia aged 11, his mother Rose, sister Lisa Rossi, husband, Michael and their children Jennifer and John, his sister Carol DeSimone husband Edward children James and Marisa, mother-in-law Carol Castagna, father-in-law Sal Castagna, Christine’s sister, Susie Castagna and nephew Steven Lepore. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral mass was held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.