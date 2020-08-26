Obituaries: Week of Aug. 26

GLEN COVE

Rosemary nee Trotta Henderson, of Glen Cove, passed peacefully at home in her sleep on Aug. 8 at age 73. Beloved wife of Tip, loving mother of Andrew (Devon), stepmother of Kelly and Matthew (Peter). Dear sister of Christine “Sissy” (the late Louis), Michael, Nancy (the late Billy B), and the late Joseph and Robert. Proud grandmother of Haley and Parker. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Rosemary’s name to The ALS Association Greater New York Chapter at www.ALS-NY.org.

Richard J. “Rick” Jones lifelong resident of Glen Cove, suddenly on Aug. 14, at age 40. Rick worked alongside his dad at the family business “Road Runners”. He was an avid cyclist. Former husband of Sharon. Son of Kathy and Dick. Brother of Christine. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his best friend Moose. Visitation will be held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment private. Donations may be made to: American Heart Association Long Island Cycle Nation, 125 E. Bethpage Rd., Plainview, NY 11803.

Margaret Ruth Parsons was born on Dec. 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, to Ruth and Chester Engley. Margaret earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching from Brooklyn College, and a Graduate Degree from Columbia University. She taught elementary students for fifteen years in Harlem and Queens. She married James Herbert Parsons on July 6, 1958. She was the beloved mother or five; James, Catherine (Eric), Jonathan, Eileen and Elizabeth (Federico); and grandmother of two; Kahlil and Avanell. Margaret resided with her family in Glen Cove for 57 years. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church. The Lord called her by name on July 18.

James Herbert Parsons was born on June 9, 1928 in Greentown, PA to Susie and Edward Parsons. He was a talented artist, graduating from Pratt University. He received a Master’s in Teaching from Kutztown University, then taught art in Roslyn Schools. Herb was head of the Audio/Visual Department at CSHL, 1979-2004. He married Margaret Engley on July 6, 1958. He was the beloved father of five; James, Catherine (Eric), Jonathan, Eileen, Elizabeth (Federico); and as the Grandfather of two; Kahlil and Avanell. Herb resided with his family in Glen Cove for 57 years. The Lord called him by his name on April 23.

Douglas C. Sessler of Glen Head, passed away on Aug. 10, at age 79. Loving husband of the late Phyllis. Beloved father of Katherine (Jeff) Papasidero, Douglas (Kelly Peters) Sessler and Kim Sessler. Proud Poppa of Kaitlyn, Kelly and Louis. Best buddy to Gracie and Baxter. Dear brother of Karen (Ron) LeTellier. Also survived my many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church. Interment to follow at Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers any donations or acts of kindness can be directed to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, NY 11797.

Denise A. Trubish of Glen Cove on July 29. Beloved wife of Peter J. Jr. Devoted mother of Peter III (Missi) and Scott. Loving grandmother of Madison and Tyler. Dear sister of Marlene Fitzpatrick and cousin of Peggy Dowling. Mass at the Church of St. Patrick. Interment private at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

SEA CLIFF

Anna J. Baricevich, of Sea Cliff, on Aug. 4. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of John. Dear sister of the late Margaret Lawrence. All services were private. Further information Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545.

Constantino Giangrande of Sea Cliff on July 26. Loving father of Laurie (Erik) Weigel and Gina ( Frank) Guzman. Cherished grandfather of Trinity. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home