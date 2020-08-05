Obituaries: Week of Aug. 5

LOCUST VALLEY

Gary S. Reynolds, age 64, of Locust Valley, died on June 24. Beloved son of Jean Reynolds and the late Joseph. Dear brother of Karen Tetonic (the late Hugh), and Lori Fabiano (Vincent). Gary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed covering local teams for The North Shore Leader. As a coach, he managed several championship softball teams, and was loved by all. He was previously employed as an Expediter for a NYC Building/Zoning firm, in addition to running his own custom promotional clothing company. Gary enthusiastically supported Locust Valley Falcons Wrestling, for which a scholarship will be established in his memory. Private services were held at Locust Valley Cemetery.

SEA CLIFF

Edward F. McEvoy formerly of Sea Cliff, died on July 19, 2020 age 81. Proud US Navy Veteran. Graphic designer for over 40 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Private visitation held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at St. Hyacinth RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.