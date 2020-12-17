Obituaries Week of Dec. 16

GLEN HEAD

Thomas M. Mallory lifelong resident of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on Nov. 21. Beloved brother of Margaret “Peggy” Beam and the late Robin Patricia Halleran and John Malloy. Cherished uncle of Robin Miles, Megan Halleran, Georgia Filasky, John Malloy Jr., Megan Titche, Bridget Malloy, David Beam and the late Douglas Beam. Leaving behind many cherished friends. Memorial visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Graveside service Saint Patrick Cemetery, Upper Brookville.

GLEN COVE

LaRue Covino formerly of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 30, at age 64. Mother of Richard and Michael. Sister of Diane Molesky (the late Thomas). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Interment service was held at St. Paul’s Churchyard.

Dolores A. Curiano of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 24, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Loving mother of Charles P. (the late Joette), Paul (Dorothy), Lori Logan (James) and John (Susan). Dear sister of Rose Curiano (Robert). Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Michele, Christopher, Michael, Lea, Gabrielle and Carly. Active parishioner and volunteer at St. Rocco and member of the Rosary Society. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.

Carmen Lydia Gonzalez of Glen Cove died on Dec. 3, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Jose Reyes Gonzalez. Loving mother of Joe Jr., Hector (the late Cissy), Wilfredo (Jan), Minelva (Phil), Carmen (Rickey). Adored grandmother of seven. Cherished great-grandmother of 11. Funeral service entrusted to McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Enith O. of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 24. Beloved wife of the late Ulises. Loving mother of Nelson (Ana), Ricardo (Giuliana), Miguel (Judy), Marco (Teresa), Luis (Anabella) and the late Pilar. Dear sister of Llerme´, Roaldo, Edison and the late Wilson, Eduardo, Zoila, Wilfredo and Luis. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Saturday at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment is Private.