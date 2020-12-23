Obituaries: Week of Dec. 23

GLEN COVE

Phyllis W. Belyski, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 24 in Surfside Beach, SC, formerly of Glen Cove. She is the beloved wife of the late Richard R. Belyski. She is survived by her two sons, Richard (Mary), Kevin Belyski and granddaughter, Kayla Belyski. Phyllis enjoyed art, jewelry, photography, gardening and watching birds. Funeral service was private, interment was held at Locust Valley Cemetery. Online memorial McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Maria L. Cipriano of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 30, at age 81. Beloved wife of Donato. Loving mother of Tina Campbell (John), Michael (Holly) and the Late Frankie (Beth). Cherished grandmother of Caroline, Jack, Donato, Dante, Maria, Ellie and Lucas. Dear sister of the Late Rosie, Peter and Carl. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Good friend to Grace Oddo and Maria Stanco. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass was held at St. Rocco RC Church. Interment followed at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Francine Johnson of Glen Cove died on Dec. 8, at age 70. Beloved wife of Michael B. Loving mother of Donna, Mark, Lorraine, Lisa and Cheryl. Dear sister of Edith Brown and Gertrude Leake. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Johnson volunteered at the Glen Cove Senior Citizen Center in the Rose Center. She was a collector of toy elephants. Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment is Private.

GLEN HEAD

Daphne Elizabeth DeSouza (“Betty”) of Glen Head, formerly of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 8, at age 81. Beloved wife of Denis. Loving mother of Michelle and Marcelle Quail (Pierre). Dear sister of Norma Sanches, Regina Winkworth, Jacqueline Barrow, Deanna Peterson and George Binning. Cherished grandmother of four. Adored great-grandmother of two. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Fondly called Betty by her friends and loved ones, her character was defined by her outpouring of love and unshakable faith. Betty built her life on the rock that is the Lord our God, refuge and fortress. Betty was a creative soul, whose talents ranged from culinary to fashion to interior design. Her style was impeccable, from her careful coiffure to her graceful ensembles and accouterments. Ever the gracious hostess: a warm meal and friendship could always be found around Betty’s table. Betty was a resilient woman who led a remarkable life. She will be missed dearly by all who had the privilege to know her in this life. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass was held at St. Boniface Martyr Church of Sea Cliff. Interment East Hillside Cemetery.