Obituaries: Week Of Feb. 10

LOCUST VALLEY

Eileen M. Casey of Locust Valley, peacefully passed away on Feb. 1. Beloved companion of Edward Armstrong. Cherished aunt of Mary Ellen, Catherine, Patricia, Margarete, Eileen and the late Mary Jane. Dear sister of the late Jack, James and Daniel. She was an active member of the Locust Valley Historical Society and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 962. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral mass was held at St. Boniface Martyr Church in Sea Cliff. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice Care Network, 90 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747.

Nancy A. Covino of Locust Valley, died on Jan. 12, at age 70. Wife of Carmine. Mother of Christopher (Ellen), Cynthia Wright (James) and James. Sister of Guy, Brenda, Donna and Paul. Grandmother of Thomas, Juliana, Francesca, Isabella and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a dedicated teachers assistant at the Village Methodist Church Preschool for many years. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service at the Reformed Church of Locust Valley. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Frank Gaglio of Locust Valley, died on Jan. 18, at age 73. Beloved husband of Debbie. Dear brother of Marguerite (Rick), Rosalie and the late Paul. Also survived by five nephews, extended family and many friends. Frank was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He was a devoted football fan of the Washington Redskins, he enjoyed horseracing, Elvis Presley, Atlantic City and was nicknamed “Mainstreet Frank.” He loved his loyal dog Gigi. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Funeral mass was held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.

GLEN COVE

Vada Hartie of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 30, at age 95. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Diane Rivas (Juan), Karen Austin, Paul (Mariann) and Linda Kingsley (Andrew). Proud grandmother of eight and special great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Mary Ann Higgins and Jack Efird. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Vada was a parishioner of the Reformed Church of Locust Valley, member of the Locust Valley Quilters and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Visiting and service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Jose Javier Henriquez, resident of Glen Cove, peacefully passed on Jan. 29. Beloved husband of Rosa Delmi Jaco de Henriquez. Loving brother of Elena Henriquez. Cherished brother-in-law of Fausto River and Jorge Jaco. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass at St. Patrick’s Church of Glen Cove. Interment will be in El Salvador at a later date.

Alma “Iris” Pesante of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 12, at age 76. Beloved mother of Wendy Sanchez (Nelson) and Marilyn Rosado (Samuel Santana). Proud grandmother of Yazmain, Carlos, Nasir and Jasalynn. Loving step-mother of Rafael and Miguel Rosado. Visiting and service held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment private.

James McQuillin of Glen Head, peacefully passed on Jan. 10, at the age of 86 beside his loving wife Diane B. McQuillin (Nee Mish). Beloved son of the late Sonny and Edith. Cherished father of John McQuillin and the late Tommy McQuillin and James Sherman. Dearest father-in-law to Maria Grella and Terry Sherman. Korean War Veteran of the US Marine Corps and retired police officer, Nassau County PD. Memorial visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Interment at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

Helen D. Spinello of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 27, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Isabelle Simon (Harvey), Rosemarie McLean (the late Larry), Paula Isaza (Juan), Toni Ann McCall (James) and the late Frank Jr. (Lois). Proud grandmother of 10. Special great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom always had a big smile and was always optimistic. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook and bake. She was a wonderful and loving mother. Memorial visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Internment Holy Rood Cemetery.