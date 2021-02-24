Obituaries: Week Of Feb. 24

GLEN COVE

Nicky Abbondandolo, of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 18, at age 62. Beloved husband of Angie. Loving father of Nicole. Dear brother of Angie (Jay) and Enrico (Christina). Also survived my several nieces and nephews. Abbondandolo was an avid fisherman and loved to cook. Service and interment held at a later date.

Alexander Adamcewicz, formerly of Glen Cove, died on Feb. 5, at age 68. Beloved father of Stephanie (Alex Karageorges) and Michael (Emily Glenn). Loving son of Bertha and the late Alex. Cherished grandfather of Michael Jr. “MJ.” Dear brother of Linda (Peter), Thomas (Cathy) and Deborah (John). Also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Alexander was an avid golfer and had a labor of love for cars. Visitation and prayer service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Beatrice Alter, formerly of Glen Cove, passed away on Jan. 21 at the age of 95 in Tamarac, FL. Beatrice was married to Leo Alter (deceased) for 45 years and then married to George Kalish (deceased ) for almost 20 years. Beatrice worked for London Jewelers for many years as a bookkeeper in Glen Cove and was President of the Sisterhood at Congregation Tifereth Israel. She had two sons Kevin (Lori) of Bethlehem, PA and Steve (deceased) and Dorothy of Glen Cove. Beatrice had three grandchildren (Jason, Jon and Aja), three stepchildren and two great -grandchildren Ryland and Lenora.

Elias Ardon of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 25, at age 72. Beloved husband of Maria. Loving father of Carlos (Rosa), Virginia (Necter Yanes), Lillian (Walter Campos) and Julio. Dear brother of Arnold and Deisy. Proud grandfather of seven. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Elias was an avid soccer fan with a great sense of humor, he will be deeply missed by all. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment will be private.

Rosa Chiriboga of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 15, at age 101. Beloved mother of Carlos, Yolanda Pazos, Marcy Rivadeneira. Cherished grandmother of Myra Kirby (John), Edward Rivadeneira (Anna), Janet DeRosa, Jacqeline Mascolo (Richard). Adored great-grandmother of Alexa Rivadeneira, Jessica DeRosa, Sarah Mascolo, Julia Rivadeneira, Dominick DeRosa, Olivia Mascolo, Caroline Kirby. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosa was a hard worker, she was independent and very loving. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery.

Tatjana Iljinskij died on Jan. 31, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Oleg Pavlovich Iljinskij. Tatjana was a language translator, spoke fluent German, Russian and English. She was active in parish life until the very end. Arrangements entrusted to the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Service and burial was private.

Allen Losee “Skippy” of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 16 at age 89. Beloved husband of Janet. Loving father of Allen Jay (Debra), Ronald (Christine) and Mark (Kerri). Dear brother of Myron (Judy) and Pauline. Proud grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one. Founder of A. Losee & Sons, Proud veteran of the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, member of the VFW Post no. 347 and Glen Cove Little League Coach for 18 years. Services were held privately at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment LI National Cemetery.

Rosaria Maselli, nee Giovanniello, 91, of Glen Cove and born in Sturno, Italy, passed away on Jan. 30. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, grand-aunt and friend. Rosaria is pre-deceased by her beloved Francesco. Loving mother to Antoinette (Alex), Donato (Nicole), Francesca (Brendan) and Rocco (Sharlene). Proud grandmother of 11. Aunt to many nieces and nephews in America, Italy and Venezuela. Survived also by her loving sister Adua Giuseppina Graziosi, brother-in-law Michele and their children: nieces Angela (Michael) and Rita (Rob) and nephew Joseph (Christine) who provided steady support and love over the years. Rosaria loved cooking and sewing and had a gift for gardening. She embraced spouses, in-laws and friends and enjoyed family gatherings and maintaining friendships. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Glen Cove Boys and Girls Club.

GLEN HEAD

Nancy P. Andersen of Glen Head, peacefully passed on Jan. 22. Beloved wife of the late Reinhardt A. Andersen. Loving mother of Reinhardt Jr. (Grace), Pauline and Christian. Cherished grandmother of Marisa, Reinhardt III and Cole. Dear sister of Walter Snyder. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Cemetery of St. John’s Church, Cold Spring Harbor.

Sylvia A. Tierney a resident of Glen Cove for 51 years peacefully passed on Jan. 23. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Tierney. Loving mother of Maryanne (Arty), Thomas (Nancy), Christopher and the late Susan Tierney. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Michael, Lauren, Tara, Kristen, Grace, Kelly and Colleen. Devoted member to the Senior Center of Glen Cove and Ladies Auxiliary of Glen Cove Hospital. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass at St. Patrick’s Church of Glen Cove. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

LOCUST VALLEY



Luther Jackson of Locust Valley, died on Jan. 17 at age 81. Beloved husband of Greta. Loving father of Tyrone (Eva), the late Locust and Christopher. Proud grandfather of Reva Edwards. Special great grandfather of Gavin and Gia. Dear brother of Nora Kelly, Flora Edwards, Stella Jones and the late Lula Ealy, Eugene Jackson and Roosevelt Jackson. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Graveside service and interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.