Obituaries: Week of Feb. 3

GLEN COVE

Francis Xavier Miller of Glen Cove died on Dec. 31, at age 80. Frank was born to James and Mary Elizabeth (Bess) Miller in Peekskill. Frank had three brothers, James (Patricia), Thomas (Allison) and William (Maureen). Frank is predeceased by his parents and brothers William and James. Frank was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Jane, who predeceased him just six weeks earlier. Jane and Frank celebrated 41 years of marriage on Sept. 22 and are now reunited again. Frank is survived by his children, Timothy (Meaghan) and Courtney, as well as his three cherished grandsons, Colin, Patrick and Jack Miller. Frank’s interests were varied and many, but his true devotion in life were his wife, son Timothy and the faithful and loving care of his daughter Courtney. Frank relished being a grandfather, and was ever present on the sidelines of baseball, lacrosse and soccer games. The funeral service entrusted to the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Arlene J. Sheridan of Glen Cove died on Jan. 8. Loving wife of Jack. Devoted mother of Arlene (John) Maccarone, Jack and Chad. Cherished nana of Brandon and Johnny. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass was held at the Church of St. Patrick. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Funeral service entrusted to the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

GLEN HEAD

Bernard Joseph Giarraputo “Bernie,” 77, of Glen Head passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, at the Inn at Melville. Bernie was born in Brooklyn, the son of the late Josephine and Vincent Giarraputo. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in foreign language at St. John’s University in Queens and an educational administration degree at Hofstra University. He served as an attendance coordinator and dean at North Shore High School, as well as a Spanish teacher earlier in his career. He retired in 2000. But Bernie did not stop serving. Perhaps you recognize him as an usher for St. Patrick’s Church in Glen Cove, a former member of the Knights of Columbus, or from his second fulfilling career caring for bereaved families at McLaughlin, Kramer and Megiel Funeral Home. Bernie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet, his sons Bernard Garra (Pamela) of Stamford, CT and Vincent Giarraputo (Tara) of Huntington and his granddaughters Julia and Sarah. A funeral mass was held at the Church of St. Boniface Martyr in Sea Cliff. Funeral service was entrusted to the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.