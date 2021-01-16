Obituaries: Week of Jan. 13

GLEN COVE

Linda Harvey Britt of Concord, NH, formerly of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 27, at age 74. Daughter of the late Vance and Victoria Harvey of Sea Cliff. Dear sister of Cynthia Harvey (Washington, NH). Mother of Jodie May (Tim, Bethesda, MD), Jessica Donovan (Bayville), and Virginia Donovan (Southampton) and step-mother to Thomas Britt, Jr. (Los Angeles). Grandmother to Tim, Madeline, Jase and Colton. Linda, a graduate of Locust Valley High School, cherished her strong Glen Cove-area family roots. Over her lifetime, she adored and cared for many special pets, and her family is making a donation to the North Shore Animal League America in her memory. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Marie L. McPartland (nee Beissner-Cesario) of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 2, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Hans Beissner and Michael Cesario. Loving mother of John Beissner, Philip Beissner (Clara), Michael Cesario (Jean) and the Late Kenneth Beissner. Dear sister of Patricia McPartland. Cherished grandmother of Philip, Andrew, Jennifer, Amanda, MichaelPatrick and Sean. Adored great-grandmother of Olivia and Gabriella. Marie was an educator for the NYC School System and a writer for Seventeen Magazine. She was an avid traveler, a strong supporter of Unions and philanthropist. Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Long Island National Cemetery.

Annamarie Morra of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 4, at age 71. Former wife of Mario. Loving mother of Jeff (Renata), Andrew (Dawn) and Alex (Corinna). Dear sister of Francine and Chris. Cherished grandmother of Jordyn, Aria and Marco. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Longtime employee of Finley School Glen Cove. Annamarie loved to read and go to the beach. Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove.

Rosario Pisano of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 30, at age 62. Beloved husband of Maria. Loving father of Salvatore, Elaina (Fiancé Frankie) and Joseph Anthony. Dear brother of Rosa (Giuseppe) and Teresa (Luigi). Rosario was a master Mason and loved the outdoors. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.

GLEN HEAD

Rocco Giovanniello of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on Dec. 10. Loving father of Kristen, Gregory and Brian. Devoted husband of Susan. Leaving behind many friends. Mass was held at St. Rocco’s Church of Glen Cove. Internment at St. Charles Cemetery of Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Eric Tyrkko of Glen Head died on Dec. 16, at age 84. Beloved husband of Blanche for 56 years, devoted brother to Arlene Tyrkko, loving father of Jennifer Cuevo (son-in-law John) and Christopher Tyrkko. Cherished grandfather of Jenna, Caroline and Corinne. A funeral mass was held at Saint Boniface Martyr R.C. Church, Sea Cliff. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery.