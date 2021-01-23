Obituaries: Week of Jan. 20

GLEN COVE

Matthew W. Capobianco of Melville and Glen Cove, passed on Jan. 8, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of Christopher, Tina and Matthew. Cherished grandfather of Devan and Nicky. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Interment St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries.

Claudia Ingrid Delgrosso of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 6, at age 56. Loving mother of Christina and Diana. Beloved daughter of Gertrud and Pedro Alvarez. Dear sister of Mark Alvarez (Becky). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Delgrosso was very active, she loved to garden, loved spending time with family and traveling. She loved life. Service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment private. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

James P. Fallon of Glen Cove, peacefully passed on Jan. 6. Beloved husband of late Dolores (Ahlstrand) Fallon. Loving father of Timothy Fallon (Erin), James Fallon (Patricia), Eileen Fallon and Stephen Fallon (Colleen). Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Molly), Kevin, Kerri, Timothy, Seamus, Patrick and Deirdre. Dearest great-grandfather of Shane and Brady. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, believeintomorrow.org or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.