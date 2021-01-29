Obituaries: Week Of Jan. 27

GLEN COVE

Glenn W. Howard Jr. of Glen Cove, died on Jan. 8 at age 81. Husband of Angela. Father of Emily and Philip. Brother of Gordon E. and Katherine E. Grandfather of Thomas. Retired principal scientist of Pall Corp., past president of Glen Cove Rotary and former member of Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce board. Service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. Donations may be made to Rotary Dress A Child, Audubon Society of America and Chiefs Memorial Fund for North Country Camp Foundation.

Frank Morano of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 25, at age 87. Beloved husband of Ruth Ann. Loving father of Marie (Brad), Barbara (Richard) and Diane (Joseph). Cherished grandfather of eight. Retired employee of Pall Corporation for 40 years. Frank was an avid golfer. Service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Anthony Pisacano of Glen Cove. Family life began in Bayside and finally Jamaica states. Retired to Sun City, Tucson with my mother in 1994. They loved it out there. Beloved husband of Margaret, preceded him in death on June 10, 1997. Loving father of Anthony ( Mary), Karen, Roger and Michael (Kim). Cherished grandfather of Daniel, Stephen, Catherine, Neil, Laura, Sarah, Margaret, Victoria and Noelle. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Stephen and Sophia. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery on Tuesday.

Frank Rocco Riolo of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 24, at age 71. Beloved husband of the late Lynda. Loving father of Frank Russell (Angela). Dear brother of Caesar (the Late Irene), Joe (Mary Jane) and the late Theresa (the Late Lenny Paulich). Cherished grandfather of Marco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of NY for more than 20 years. He was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan. He enjoyed his retired years working at the local golf courses. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Mass at St. Rocco RC Church. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery.

GLEN HEAD

Diane B. McQuillin (Nee Misch) of Glen Head, peacefully passed on Jan. 10, at the age of 77 beside her loving husband James McQuillin. Beloved daughter of the late John and Lottie Mish. Cherished mother of John and the late Tommy. Dearest mother-in-law to Maria Grella. Memorial was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Memorial service at Whitting Funeral Home. Interment of the ashes will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington.

Madeline “Midge” Rotegliano of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on Dec. 29. Loving wife of the late Ralph Rotegliano. Beloved mother of Jodi McKillip (Brad) and Tracey New Lloyd). Cherished grandmother of Sarah and Emily McKillip. Dearest sister of Sylvia Wierzbicki and Alexis Neuenhaus. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass was held at St. Hyacinth Church. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the Port Washington Animal Hospital, 16 Willowdale Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.