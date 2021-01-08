Obituaries: Week of Jan. 6

GLEN COVE

Jose Luis Lopez of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 30, at age 76. Jose was the pastor of the Iglesias Ciudad De Refugio Church of Glen Cove for more than 42 years. Beloved husband of Juanita. Loving father of Naomi Hernandez, Ruthy and Brenda (Anival Guerra). Proud grandfather of Andrew, Jasmine, Gabriella, Jonathan, Isaiah, Luis and Isaac. Special great-grandfather of Savannah, Hope and Samantha. Also survived by loving brothers and a sister. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Visitation and service at Iglesia Ciudad De Refugio Church of Glen Cove. Interment East Hillside Cemetery.

Michael R. McCauley lifelong resident of Glen Cove, died suddenly on Dec. 12, at age 68. Retired U.S. Army Veteran. Employed by the City of Glen Cove as Auxiliary Police for many years. Parks and Recreation employee at Cantiague Park. Enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and biking. Beloved husband of Valerie. Loving father of Travis (Delmy), Bryan and Shauna. Dear brother of Cathy (Jack). Cherished grandfather of Angie, Kimberly and Jayla. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Rose Mazzella of Glen Head, peacefully passed away on Dec. 1. Loving mother of Robert (Joanie), Michael Jr. (Vanessa) and Vincent (Lucia). Devoted wife of the late Michael Sr. and sister of the late Mela D’Amore (Joe) and Jimmy Savia (Mary). Beloved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. Visiting took place at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass of a Christian burial at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Westbury. Internment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Linda Harvey Britt, 74, of Concord, NH, formerly of Glen Cove, died on Dec. 27. Daughter of the late Vance and Victoria Harvey of Sea Cliff. Dear sister of Cynthia Harvey (Washington, NH). Mother of Jodie May (Tim, Bethesda, MD), Jessica Donovan (Bayville), Virginia Donovan (Southampton) and step-mother to Thomas Britt, Jr. (Los Angeles). Grandmother to Tim, Madeline, Jase and Colton. Linda, a graduate of Locust Valley High School, cherished her strong Glen Cove-area family roots. Over her lifetime, she adored and cared for many special pets, and her family is making a donation to the North Shore Animal League America in her memory. Memorial service to be held at a later date.