Obituaries: Week of July 15

Giuseppe Gallizzi of Glen Cove, died on June 18, at age 36. Beloved son of Eugenio and Gina. Loving father of Gino. Dear brother of Maria Pavelsky (Michael) and the late Angela. Adored uncle of Owen and Stella. Also survived by his grandmother, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Giuseppe was pursuing his dream to become a nurse. He was an avid Mets fan. Giuseppe was a graduate of Glen Cove High School and was a leading pitcher of the varsity team. Visitation at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at St. Rocco RC Church. Interment at Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to: Care of Maria Pavelsky, 7108 McCallum St., Philadelphia, PA 19119 for a trust account to be established for Giuseppe’s son.

Joseph Loiodice, 95 of Glen Head on June 9. Beloved husband of Hilda for 55 years and the late Lena. Devoted father of JoAnn (Ken), Annette (Tony), Bart (Carol), Patricia (Ken), Peter (Linda), Carol (Anthony) and Cindy. Loving grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 18. Funeral service McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.

George Stepanov of Richmond Hill, died on June 18, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Nadeja. Loving step-father of Stsiapanau. Adored step-grandfather of Elena Yigit. Stepanov was a Korean War Veteran. Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Gloria Marina Cullear-Rivas of Glen Cove, died on June 11, at age 59. Beloved mother of Italo Jose Naves and Edwin Alexander “Alex” Cuellar. Dear sister of Eduardo Bernal. Service and interment held privately.