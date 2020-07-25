Obituaries: Week of July 22

GLEN HEAD

Jacob Kersten of Glen Head in his 93rd year passed away on July 9. Beloved husband of the late Jean Kersten. Loving father to Richard, Fred, Barbara J. and Scott (Barbara A). Grandfather to Andrea, Rachel, Jessica and Timothy. Jacob proudly served his country in the United States Army starting in 1945 until he completed his service as a 2nd Lt. from the NYNG Reserves. Scout leader for BSA. Retired industrial engineer—Lucent Technologies. In Lieu of flowers send donations to DAV.ORG Memorial and interment will be private. His remains are being handled by the New York Atlantic Funeral Service.

GLEN COVE

Joan Ann Bunce of Glen Cove, died on July 3 at age 81. Wife of the late Thomas. Sister of Rosalie Sandillo-Lotito (the late Dan), the late Edward, Cosmo and Gladys. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodge-Thomas. Mass at St. Boniface RC Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Tess Kamola of Glen Cove, died on July 1, at age 101. Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw. Loving mother of Irena, Diane Walker (Doug) and Janet Mahoney (John). Dear sister of Eddie and Bertha. Proud grandmother of John, Brian, Danny and Noelle. Great-grandmother of Teigan, Nora and Emma. Tess loved the beach and enjoyed doing puzzles. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at St. Hyacinth RC Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Julia Melgar of Glen Cove, passed away on June 30 at age 97. Beloved mother of Julia (Ruben) and Rosa (Carlos). Dear sister of Edelira, Mercedes and Nelly. Proud grandmother of Oscar, Ana, Cathy, Ruben, Yovanah, Diana, the late Yolanda and Edgar. Special great-grandmother of Kimberly, Brian, Kacey, Stephanie, Jose, Natalie, Ariella, Rich, Alexa, Yesenia, Giovanni and Jayden. Great-great-grandmother of Jacob, Ava, Max, Alexis, Noah and Mia. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass held at St. Patrick’s RC Church. Interment private.

LOCUST VALLEY

Joan Domaradzki of Locust Valley, died on July 10, at age 79. Wife of Michael. Mother of Lorraine, Janet and Michael. Grandmother of Justin, Mason, Ryan and Jax. Sister of John Conway. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass St. Hyacinth Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.