Obituaries: Week of July 7

GLEN COVE:

John E. Hinnegan, of Troy, OH, passed away on June 22, at age 83. He was born on January 17, 1938 in Glen Cove, to the late John J. and Cecelia (Lockwood) Hinnegan. He married Ursula (Van Nostrand) Hinnegan on July 29, 1960 in Sea Cliff. A mass of Christian burial was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. The family received friends at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

LOCUST VALLEY

Alice L. Petrossian, of Locust Valley, died on June 14, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Artik. Loving mother of Michael (Marcia), Cynthia Dunckelmann (Paul), Russell (Diane), Errol (Roslyn) and Gerald. Proud grandmother of six grandchildren: Heather, Anthony, Hildsy, Gracelyn, Joella and Peter and great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren: Christiana and Vincenzo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and longtime friends. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.