Obituaries: Week of July 8

Salvatore Brusca of Glen Cove, on June 17, at age 83. Beloved husband of Emanuela. Loving father of Silvana. Dear brother of Francesco and the late Pietro, Pietra, Girolamo and Giacomina. Salvatore worked for many years at Glen Plaza masonry in Glen Cove. He loved all sports and especially playing soccer. Visiting held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass held at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment in Italy.

Carmen Calderon of Glen Cove died on June 23, at age 90. Dear sister of Catalina and Elias. Loving aunt of Luis Acevedo, Migdalia Acevedo and the late Felix Acevedo. Adored great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Gary Craner of Glenwood Landing passed away on April 28, at age 77 after a courageous fight with his long illness. A dedicated teacher at North Shore High School for 38 years, often teaching the children of former students, he was also actively involved in athletics as a coach for baseball, bowling and cross country. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Genie, and his two children, son Garren (Carolyn) of Stamford, CT and daughter Gennifer (James) of Agoura Hills, CA. He cherished his grandchildren Alyssa and Kayla Craner and Justin and Gemma Milne and was the dear brother of Joan, Doug, Elizabeth, Muriel and the late Marilyn, and brother-in-law of Linda. A memorial service will be planned in the future at the Sea Cliff United Methodist Church. Details of the memorial service will be announced at a later date. Further information Whitting Funeral Home.

Julia Melgar of Glen Cove died on June 30 at age 97. Mother of Julia (Ruben) and Rosa (Carlos). Sister of Edelira, Mercedes and Nelly. Grandmother of Oscar, Ana, Cathy, Ruben, Yovanah, Diana, the late Yolanda and Edgar. Great-grandmother of Kimberly, Brian, Kacey, Stephanie, Jose, Natalie, Ariella, Rich, Alexa, Yesenia, Giovanni and Jayden. Great-great-grandmother of Jacob, Ava, Max, Alexis, Noah and Mia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial private.