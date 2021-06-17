Obituaries: Week of June 16

GLEN COVE

Beloved Mildred Birnbaum passed away on May 14, at the age of 98. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernie, devoted and loving mother to Margaret, Stanley, Sybil, and Lee, and devoted aunt, sister and grandmother to seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also lovingly cared for her two nieces. Mildred was creative and witty, an avid writer, and very active at the Glen Cove Senior Center. She will be remembered by us all for her unending compassion and love.